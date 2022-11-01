Zoey displays performing skills for Autism’s Got Talent

A WEST Byfleet girl has taken part in a show called Autism’s Got Talent after being selected from more than 100 applicants across the world.

Zoey Stoltz, 11, sang Dead Mom from the musical Beetlejuice, based on the hit 1988 Tim Burton film at the event at the Mermaid Theatre in London.

Zoey Stoltz, leading the way in showing how amazing people with autism can be

The showcase, which included 21 acts, was organised by the autism charity, Anna Kennedy Online.

“It went brilliantly,” Zoey said.

“I got great comments and a standing ovation.”

She said she wasn’t very nervous as she had done plenty of practice.

“I love singing and have been singing since I was four,” Zoey said.

Her mum, Tammy, said Zoey does dancing with the Dance Shack most Saturdays and also goes to the British Theatre Academy.

Autism’s Got Talent had performers of a wide range of ages, including a 51-year-old woman who had only recently received her autism diagnosis.

“It was very inclusive even for the audience,” Tammy said.

“Halfway through, the kids watching were allowed to go on stage.”

This included Zoey’s brother Noah, who was watching with dad Garett.

Zoey and Tammy had to be at the theatre for 10am and got back home just before midnight.

Anna Kennedy, who has been running Autism’s Got Talent since 2012, said: “Too often some people make the mistake of thinking that our children and adults on the autism spectrum are not capable of much, but we are showing everyone just what all our performers can do and just how amazing they are at it.

“Sometimes small reasonable adjustments can make a huge difference within society so that they can navigate this world just like everyone else.”

Tammy said Zoey particularly enjoys musical theatre.

“It’s my happy place,” said Zoey.