Gardens become illuminated wonderland

NEW installations have been added to the autumn lights show in the grounds of the Polesden Lacey mansion at Great Bookham.

A stunning array of beautifully lit flowers in the walled garden

IGNITE, featuring spectacular illuminations and real flames, returns on Thursday 20 October. As twilight falls, expect the unexpected, set to an atmospheric soundscape.

The field of fire is bigger than last year, with more than 1,000 flickering lights on the lawn in front of the house.

Scenes from childhood favourite-tales Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Goldilocks are featured on the woodland walk, which is viewed as you carry a lantern.

The fire-breathing dragon returns to roar in a bed of flames

The fire-breathing dragons are back and the route crosses an illuminated chess board, threading between between giant gold and copper chess pieces. Then you will step on to a make-believe dancefloor, surrounded by life-sized dancing couples twirling under the stars.

There are hundreds more flickering flames in the walled garden, which will be a botanical wonderland filled with larger-than-life flowers handcrafted from glass and glistening metal.

Polesden Lacey’s general manager, Katherine Mills, said: “The after-dark experience is a lovely way for guests to enjoy our beautiful Edwardian gardens and witness the splendour of the house lit up in glorious colour.

“The response last year was overwhelmingly positive and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors back for a magical evening.”

IGNITE will continue in the Edwardian gardens at National Trust-owned Polesden Lacey until Sunday 6 November. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.igniteatpolesdenlacey.co.uk.