Flags fly at half-mast as mark of respect for the Queen

FLAGS above the Civic Offices in Woking are flying at half-mast as a mark of respect, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Mayor, members and officers of Woking Borough Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” said a council spokesman. “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.

Her Majesty The Queen visiting the Chelsea Flower Show in 2017. Picture by the RHS

“Books of Condolence are also available for those who wish to leave a message in person at the following locations:”

Civic Offices, Gloucester Square, Woking GU21 6YL. Opening hours: 9am to 4.45pm, Monday to Friday.

Moorcroft Centre for the Community, Old School Place, Westfield, Woking GU22 9LY. Opening hours: 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Parkview Centre for the Community, Off Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5NZ. Opening hours: 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday; 9am to 4.30pm on Fridays.

St Mary’s Centre for the Community, Stream Close, Byfleet, Surrey KT14 7LZ. Opening hours: 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The Vyne Centre for the Community, Broadway, Knaphill, Woking GU21 2SP. Opening hours: 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The proclamation of the new King will be read out in all countries and all counties of the United Kingdom. The national proclamation takes place tomorrow (Saturday 10 September).

In Surrey, it will be read at Guildford Cathedral on Sunday 11 September by the High Sheriff Christopher Critchlow, accompanied by the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey Michael More-Molyneux, who said: “On behalf of the people of Surrey, I have expressed our profound sympathy and sincere condolences to HM The King on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty and all the members of the Royal Family are very much in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.”

Proclamations will also be read by Woking Borough Council later that day.

The Royal Horticultural Society has announced it will close its five gardens on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which includes the site in Wisley. Her Majesty became patron of the RHS on accession to the throne in 1952, and visited RHS Wisley in 1978 – planting a beech tree in the Jubilee Arboretum – and in 2007, when she planted a Chinese dogwood ‘Wisley Queen’ while opening The Glasshouse.

The state funeral is likely to take place on Monday, September 19. The Wisley closure will not interfere with the current flower show taking place there this week. The show ends this Sunday.

“Her Majesty’s support has always been a great source of strength to the RHS and we were delighted that The Queen was able to visit this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Her Majesty will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we send our deepest condolences at this sad time,” said a statement from the RHS.