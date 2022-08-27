Hospice seeks woodland walkers

THE Woking Hospice charity is again seeking hundreds of people to take part in a major fundraising event that was launched last year

The first Woodland Walk, held in October 2021, raised over £30,000 and it is hoped that this sum can be exceeded next month.

Isobel, Daniela and Graham took part in the 2021 Woodland Walk in memory of their mother, grandmother and wife

More than 500 people were sponsored to follow five and 10-mile routes from the McLaren Technology Centre through the Heather Farm wetlands, on to Horsell Common and back last year.

This year’s event, on Sunday 25 September, will help celebrate 25 years of the Woking and Sam hospices providing end-of-life care in North West Surrey.

The proceeds will benefit the combined Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care charity, which looks after terminally ill people in the hospice at Goldsworth Park and in their home.

Walkers from across the county are being sought to take part in this year’s walk, marking the 25th anniversary of Woking & Sam Beare Hospices

“We hope as many of our supporters as possible will be able to join us on the day, enjoying both the walk and event village,” said the charity’s director of fundraising, Phil Wormley. “There is something for the whole family, with a short and longer walking option tailored for families, individuals, and walker groups.”

This year’s walks start at Fairoaks Airport in Chobham, where the event village will be set up. Five and 10-mile routes will again be through Heather Farm and Horsell Common and this year this is also a “dog-friendly” walk that starts at 11.30am, an hour later than the main walk.

The walkers pay a registration fee, £15 for adults and £5 for ages five to 16. There is no set fundraising target but participants are encouraged to get sponsorship from their family, friends and colleagues.

The event village at Fairoaks will feature stalls selling refreshments and there will be face painting and children’s games and activities and a tombola run by hospice volunteers and staff members.

“We are hugely grateful to Trident Honda and Fairoaks Airport for sponsoring this year’s event and their continued support,” said Phil.

For more information and to sign up visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk.