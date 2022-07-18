Business showcase is back to help companies move forward

WOKING Means Business, the borough’s own business to business exhibition, is gearing up for another busy event.

Launched by Woking Chamber of Commerce back in 2004, the exhibition regularly attracts some 70 local business exhibitors and around 500 business owners, directors and managers.

Talking business on the Radio Woking stand at last year’s Woking Means Business exhibition. Radio Woking is already signed up to exhibit again this year

This year, the chamber is running the event in partnership with Woking Borough Council, which is sponsoring the exhibition in order that stands can be offered at heavily subsidised prices.

“This is being done to help local companies move forward again after the challenges of the last couple of years,” said organiser Paul Webster.

The eclectic mix of exhibitors includes services such as graphic designers, web companies, IT support, HR consultants, photographers, wealth management, printers, accountants, recruitment companies, hotels, media, property consultants, business organisations, gyms, business consultants and architects.

Staff from Iron Dome IT security talk through what they can do to keep computing networks safe

“Special events taking place at the exhibition include the annual Woking Borough Council Breakfast Forum – which attracts more than 100 leading business professionals and is always oversubscribed,” said Paul.

“There is a brilliant LinkedIn Masterclass led by Surrey’s two leading LinkedIn gurus, Allen Ruddock and Keith Grover, and a lunchtime business health and welfare special featuring the charismatic Ben Kench on business and Shane Cook who will talk about personal wellbeing, ending up with a 15- minute session of meditation.

“Later in the day there will be speed networking with John Gower followed by relaxed general networking, with some entertainment thrown in with the superb Frank Cognoscenti, who performs as So Sinatra. It promises to be quite a day.”

The exhibition returns to Woking Leisure Centre on Wednesday 12 October from 9.30am to 4pm, and there are already 40 exhibitors signed up. Parking is free for exhibitors and free for the first three hours for visitors.

Woking companies can exhibit at half price with generous reductions for companies outside of Woking.

Anyone wishing to exhibit can check the website www.wokingmeansbusiness.com, contact Paul Webster on paul@websterconsultancy.co.uk or call 01276 423082.