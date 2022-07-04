Local schools prove ‘best in class’ at national awards 

GREENFIELD School in Woking and Gordon’s School in West End have each won top prizes at the British “Oscars of education”.

Greenfield was named Independent Prep School of the Year and Gordon’s Boarding School of the Year at the national TES Schools Awards.

RECOGNITION – From left to right, Richard Ayoade, the actor and writer who presented the awards, Tania Botting, Greenfield School headmistress and her team, with, far right, Gwen Byrom, a TES awards judge

Simon Larter-Evans, one of the judges in the TES (formerly Times Educational Supplement) awards, said Greenfield “has made a particular feature of helping parents choose the future school with the interests of the child, rather than the interests of prestige”.

He added: “It’s bucking the trend of monocultural independent schools in the Surrey area and has a strong community focus.”

Andrew Reeve, the Gordon’s School assistant headteacher, who accepted the school’s award at the ceremony

Tania Botting, the Greenfield headmistress, said: “This is an amazing award. We’ve been through a huge transformation over the past few years.

“This is testament to incredible hard work by all the staff and students.”

Gordon’s was commended by the judges for explaining well how boarding impacts on the quality of the whole school, and how it makes the school a different place for all the students.

It beat seven other shortlisted boarding schools, including long-established independent schools such as Bedford School, Brighton College and Millfield.

Andrew Moss, Gordon’s headmaster, said: “I am delighted that the school has been honoured with this award. It is testament to the hard work and enthusiasm shown by staff and students in every aspect of school life, from academics to sport to the arts and much more.”

Jon Severs, the TES editor who chaired the judges panel, said: “We had so many entries from teachers and schools across the country; choosing the winners was no easy task. Congratulations to the winning schools and thank you to all school staff who do such vital work every day.”

The award ceremony, at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, was held in person for the first time in three years, after two virtual ceremonies.