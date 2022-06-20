Fundraising concert is back to make some noise

WAKE Up Woking, the live music event that raises money for the Woking Hospice, is back after a two-year break.

The gig will be held in the Cardinals Bar at the Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday 2 July from 5.30pm.

The Style Councillors

The last Wake Up Woking was in 2019, the event unable to be held before now because of the pandemic.

The headline band for Wake Up Woking 11 will be The Style Councillors, The Style Council tribute act, and there will also be music from Steve Brookes, a co-founding member of The Jam, along with mod band The Special Guests.

Vic Falsetta, right, the organiser of Wake Up Woking, presents signed photos of Paul Weller and Steve Brookes to Phil Wormley, Woking Hospice’s director of fundraising

The acts reflect the strong support for Wake Up Woking given by Paul Weller, the town’s most famous musical son, who played at the first event in 2010 and has regularly donated memorabilia to be auctioned to raise money for the hospice.

Paul and Steve signed photos expressing their gratitude for the work of the hospice, which was presented recently to Phil Wormley, the hospice’s director of fundraising, by Vic Falsetta, the organiser of Wake Up Woking.

Vic, who was at school with Paul and Steve and instrumental in getting their support, said he suffered a severe head injury in a fall two years ago but has recovered after spending months in hospital.

“I was lucky and it’s so great to be able to be organising Wake Up Woking again,” he said.

The Cardinals Bar will be open until 1am and food and drink will also be available from the Fan Zone.

* TICKETS cost £20 per person and can be bought at www.lcsevents.co.uk.