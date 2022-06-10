Have your say on affordable housing plans in Goldsworth Road

RESIDENTS are being asked for their views on plans for the proposed redevelopment of Technology House and Poole House on Goldsworth Road.

The first of the two exhibitions at Technology House was held yesterday, with a second on tomorrow, Saturday 11 June, from 10am to 3pm.

NEW LOOK – Artist’s impression of the proposed redevelopment of Technology House and Poole House along Goldsworth Road. Images courtesy of Abri

Abri, one of the South of England’s largest housing providers, is planning a 100% affordable housing scheme comprising, the News & Mail understands, 225 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 24-storey building.

“The site came forward for redevelopment as the two existing buildings are in need of renovation,” a spokesman for Abri said.

The buildings on the combined site are Technology House, on Goldsworth Road, and Poole House, on the corner of Poole Road.

“With the approval of the EcoWorld scheme on the other side of the fire station, this was an ideal opportunity to bring forward much-needed affordable housing to Woking,” he added.

Another angle on the new design

EcoWorld was granted planning permission for five tower blocks, including one of 37 storeys, in January this year.

A Planning Inspectorate public inquiry allowed an appeal by Goldsworth Road Development LLP – the vehicle by which developers EcoWorld London delivered the plans – against the decision of Woking Borough Council to turn down the initial application.

The plans cover land on both sides of Goldsworth Road near its junction with Victoria Way.

“Abri is committed to building more affordable homes and we’ve set a target of building at least 12,500 new homes by 2030,” the spokesman added.

“As a strategic partner with Homes England, we’ll be able to utilise grant funding to make the homes at Technology/Poole House affordable.

“We’re already delivering 72 affordable homes on Portugal Road in Woking, and we’re working with SPPARC Architects, who recently won the award for Best Urban Project for their scheme at Borough Yards, London.

“We have had multiple pre-application meetings with both Woking’s planning department and their design review panel, but we will not submit our planning application until the results of the public consultations have been properly considered.”

The plans also show four ground-floor retail units, and it is proposed that the homes connect to the district heat network to avoid a reliance on gas boilers. All the apartments will exceed building regulations in terms of thermal insulation.

* TO attend the exhibition, online booking at www.goldsworthaffordablehousing.co.uk is required to secure a time slot, or email info@goldsworthaffordablehousing.co.uk for further information.