Pupils learn about Queen’s reign in style

RED, white and blue was everywhere as pupils at St Dunstan’s Primary School enjoyed a day of jubilee-themed lessons and activities.

Teacher Grace Hearn with some Reception pupils. Pictures by Len Walker

“Our fantastic kitchen staff will be preparing a catered street party lunch that we will share together as a school family,” said teacher Grace Hearn, ahead of the recent event at the school in Onslow Crescent. “The children will be making Union Jack flags which they will be waving as they take them down to lunch.”

The street party was held at three long sets of tables decked out in the school playground

As well as arriving at school sporting red, white and blue rather than their usual uniforms, there was also some special headwear on show. Pupils in Years Three to Six could wear any style of hat that had been fashionable during Queen Elizabeth’s reign – from trilby, bowler or flat cap, even to a knotted handkerchief – or a “fancy” hat that might have been worn to a special occasion.

Children in the Lower School made crowns for the event in class, and then wore them to the street party lunch.

In the afternoon, each year group focused on a different decade in which the queen has sat on the throne, from the 1950s for Year Six to the 1980s for Year Three and up to present day for Reception.

At the end of the day, the whole school gathered to sing the national anthem together.