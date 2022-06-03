Village sparkles for Platinum Jubilee thanks to clean-up team

CHOBHAM is sparkling for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after the annual cleaning of railings alongside The Leat stream in upper High Street.

GRIME FIGHTERS – Ross McBride and Les Coombs get to grips with cleaning the railings. Pictures by Anthony Gurr

A team of ten volunteers led by parish council chairman Les Coombs spent some two and a half hours last weekend removing the accumulation of grime.

“The railings take plenty of salt and dust and spray from the road over the course of the year, so it’s good to give them a spruce up,” Les said.

WASH AND BRUSH-UP – Pat Tedder and Sean Moynagh helping out on the volunteer team

“And that bit of rain we had was ideal just to get rid of any smear marks.

“We had a great start when one of the team who couldn’t do the weekend cleaned several sections on the Friday to make up for it.

“That’s Chobham, though, fantastic community spirit.

“We’re all set for the Jubilee now, all we need is for the rain to stay away. Fingers crossed!”

The village will enjoy a jubilee event at Chobham cricket ground, off the High Street, on Sunday from noon to 4pm, with people bringing picnics and enjoying various activities.