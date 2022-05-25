They’ll be there for you

THE Ross and Rachel debate… were they or weren’t they on a break?

You may find out when Friends! The Musical Parody arrives at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking this Sunday 29 May, performances at 3.30pm and 7pm.

The cast of Friends! The Musical Parody opening up on iconic moments in the popular TV series

The show takes a droll look at the TV phenomenon that ruled the 1990s and became a cultural institution with millions of fans across the globe.

It’s the first UK tour of the off-Broadway and Las Vegas hit musical that is said to lovingly lampoon the popular TV sitcom.

Like the original television series, Friends! The Musical Parody follows the lives of six wacky 20-somethings and goes back in time to celebrate and poke fun at some of their most iconic moments as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in Manhattan.

The fun begins on an ordinary day at the corner coffee shop, Central Perk, when a certain runaway bride, with the signature hairstyle, stumbles into the lives of five other friends and kicks the whole gang out of second gear.

For more details and tickets, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/friends-the-musical-parody/new-victoria-theatre/