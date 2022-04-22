Crowds bear witness to Easter crucifixion

SEVERAL hundred people watched a dramatic reconstruction of the crucifixion of Jesus in Woking town centre on Good Friday.

Jesus, played by Alfie Saunders, is brought before Pontius Pilate (Brian Beamish) who condemns him to death. Pictures by Terry Habgood

People from churches across the borough staged an Act of Witness, a commemoration that was last held in full in 2019 because of the pandemic. A reduced performance was staged in the last two years, filmed without an audience and shown online.

The crowd witnesses the suffering of Jesus on the cross

The cross – given a modern twist by being constructed from scaffolding – had been carried to Jubilee Square by relays of parishioners walking from church to church, starting at St Peter’s in Old Woking.

The cast was made up of members of local congregations, the soldiers and Governor of Judea, Pontius Pilate, wearing modern combat trousers rather than Roman togas.

“It was a depiction of the traditional Passion story,” said the Rev Lucy Brierley of Woking United Reformed Church, who attended with Woking Mayor Liam Lyons as his chaplain. “Members of Churches Together join up each year to put on the event.”

The commemoration, which was directed by Nicole Ribet, included a narration of the crucifixion proceedings and talks. The audience was invited to join in with topical hymns.

Music was provided by the Unity Band, which is made up of musicians from borough churches.

Mark Potter, a member of the planning team, said: “The primary purpose of the event is to give witness to our faith and reach out to others in Woking, to show them the hope that is offered to everyone though faith in Jesus Christ.”