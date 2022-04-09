Midfielder relishing new gaffer’s methods

ROHAN Ince has revealed the detailed work that new Woking boss Darren Sarll is already putting in on the training ground as he seeks to mould his charges.

The Montserrat midfielder has seen up close the attention to detail that the Cards’ gaffer is implementing, and has relished Sarll’s methods of getting his point across to the players as the club try to push up the Vanarama National League table in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Rohan Ince in action against Southend United. Picture by David Holmes

Ince told the News & Mail: “From what I’ve seen, he’s very direct. He says exactly what he wants from you, and he tries to make it clear what he wants people to do.

“He can’t really change too much as we’re so close to the end of the season, but he’s trying to tweak a few things to try to make us better.

“He’s pointed it out on video analysis and dragging people around on the pitch during and after training.

“He’s been doing a lot of work defensively, telling us players exactly what he wants us to do when we’re defending, how he wants us to press and where he wants us to press. He’s trying to get a clear message across, and he’s very much a high-intensity manager.

“That’s what I want from a manager – to tell you ‘This is what I want’, and if you don’t do that then it’s your fault.”

By common consent among Woking fans, Ince has been one of the club’s best players this term, with his midfield combination alongside Solomon Nwabuokei being one of the bright spots of a difficult campaign.

And the 29-year-old is on track to make his most league appearances in a season, despite being sent off last Saturday.

Ince said: “We’ve had an up-and-down season, to say the least. We had our spells earlier in the season and then we dropped off form and went on quite a bad run.

“Whenever you drop off form like that, you’re always going to drop faster down the table, especially after Christmas time – that’s when you need to be picking up good results.

“But for whatever reason, whether it be mistakes or not being clinical enough in front of goal, it just hasn’t really happened for us.

“At the start we had high expectations for a top-seven finish, if not higher. Nobody would have thought that wasn’t achievable.

“It’s disappointing in that way, but it’s Woking’s first season being full-time and we’re learning things as a club – what works well, what doesn’t work well – so there are lots of positives to take from the season as well as the negatives.

“On a personal note, I’m not too disappointed with my performances this season. I think I’ve put in a few all-right performances that I can be proud of. For me as well, being able to play – I’ve played 30-plus games this season – is great. I haven’t done that in a long time.

“I’ve been fit and ready to go for most games the season, so I’m pleased with that.”

Ince is out of contract at Woking this summer. And though he had extension talks with the club’s former boss Alan Dowson before the Geordie’s departure at the end of February, he is yet to resume them.

For now, he is just focused on taking things day by day as a gruelling campaign nears its end.

The Chelsea academy graduate said: “The target is – and always is, no matter what position you are in the league – to just win the next game in front of you. Whether it’s achievable or not, we’ll just give our all to the target.”