Vicar reunited with war refugee mum

WEEKS of worry for a Horsell vicar came to a happy conclusion on Sunday evening when he was able to welcome his Ukrainian mother into the UK.

The Rev Dmitry Lutsenko, of St Mary’s Church, met 68-year-old Larysa at Luton airport off a flight from Wrocklaw, in Poland, the last leg of a 19-day ordeal in which she had fled the Russian invasion of her homeland alone and crossed the border into Poland.

Seven-year-old Thomas enjoying a welcome cup of tea with Larysa

Larysa then became tangled up in the often-confused UK visa system, prompting the Rev Lutsenko to mount a tenacious campaign on behalf of his mother, turning to Woking MP Jonathan Lord and the News & Mail for assistance.

“At last we have Larysa here safe,” Olya, Dmitry’s wife, said. “She is relieved, resting, but most of all happy to be back together with her family.

“The children were asleep when she got back but there were proper cuddles in the morning to make up for it, then Larysa walked to school with Thomas, who is seven and had really missed his babushka Larysa.

“At least now she can now apply for her visa from here, and that’s a lot better than her trying to do it from Poland.”

REUNITED – The Rev Dmitry Lutsenko, Larysa and Thomas together again in Horsell

Mr Lord, who had reassured the Rev Lutsenko of the efforts being made to help his mother and of the MP’s ongoing contact with the Home Office, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Larysa Lutsenko has now joined her son and family here in the UK and that she is well and in good spirits after leaving the perilous situation in her homeland.

“I know that many in the Horsell and Woking community have been touched by this story and by Dmitri’s determined efforts on behalf of his mother.

“With Russia’s appalling brutality continuing in Ukraine, and with no obvious end to the humanitarian crisis unfolding there, we take some small comfort in Larysa securing safety and sanctuary with her loving family in Horsell and in the knowledge that other Woking residents are also rallying round to support humanitarian relief efforts and to help other individuals fleeing Ukraine.”

The family were also quick to thank Mr Lord and the News & Mail.

Olya added: “It’s been a struggle but at the same we know how lucky we’ve been. How many other families in our situation have had such help from their MP and from front-page coverage in their local newspaper to keep the case fresh in people’s minds?

“And, of course, having a sympathetic family in Poland to look after Larysa there.

“The system has been so complicated, everywhere it’s one hurdle after another, you have to become experts in a process which should be much simpler.

“Even at Luton, Dmitry had to track down one last important piece of information before they dared leave the airport.

“And all this has been with a family member who has had a visa to enter the UK three times. Where has all that information gone?”

For the moment, though, the family can look forward to spending time together and exploring Horsell and its surrounds.

“This is the first time Larysa has been to Horsell, we were still in the Midlands for her previous visits,” Olya said.

“For the moment everything is new, so we’ll make the most of that.”