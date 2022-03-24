Dragon boat races return as part of family fun day for hospice

COLOURFUL dragons will soon be sighted around Goldsworth Park Lake again, with the return of the popular Woking & Sam Beare Hospice Dragon Boat Races.

Dragon boat launch – Krista Lougher of the hospice and Richard Roberts of Trident Honda announce the return of the Dragon Boat Races

Woking Hospice is marking its 25th anniversary with a year of fundraising events, which includes this family fun day on Sunday 15 May.

“It is a great event for families, groups of friends and colleagues, clubs and any team who is up for lots of fun and will in turn raise money for the hospice,” said Phil Wormley, WSBH director of fundraising.

One of the colourful dragon boats competing in a previous year’s race

“In 2014 we held the first Dragon Boat Races and we are so pleased to have the continued support of our local residents and businesses. We would like to say a very special thank you to Trident Honda for sponsoring this year’s event – this has become a long-term partnership from when they first sponsored and took part in the Dragon Boat Races in 2016.”

The last Dragon Boat Race held in 2019 raised more than £30,000, with 24 teams taking part, which equates to providing 350 hours of hospice care.

Alongside the boat races will be a family fun day with lots to enjoy on the banks of the lake, in between watching teams of rowers race across the waters.

One rower tries to improve his team’s chances with a little Norse spirit

With a history dating back more than 2,000 years throughout Southern China, the event traditionally sees dancers perform a ritual as a good luck charm for all participating teams. This year’s dancers will be from the Chinese School of Woking, who will perform a colourful Lion Dance on the bank of the lake.

Trident Honda’s managing director, Richard Roberts, said: “We are delighted to once again be able to sponsor this fabulous community event that brings together teams of friends and colleagues competing to win the race, while raising money for such a wonderful and vital charity.

“Our own Trident Honda team will once again be taking part. Do enter your own team or simply come along, enjoy a great day out and cheer the teams on!”

TEAMS of 12 to 16 people compete in colourful dragon boats with the challenge to win. Limited spaces are still available and anyone wishing to register as a team can get in touch with event organisers by emailing fundraising@wsbhospices.co.uk or calling 01483 881750 to be a part of a fabulous event.