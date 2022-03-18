Life’s better in a shed

EVERY man needs a shed – or so it is said – but men can also need companionship and interests in life to help maintain their mental and physical health.

Older, retired and widowed men especially might not have the friendship networks that women rely on for mutual support. Even the most-sophisticated shed can have little benefit if it is used mainly for solitary pursuits.

Kit Duffy, Phil Munday, Andy Melcher and Steve Dew relax with a cuppa at the bench in front of the two sheds

There are, though, “sheds” that are a base for activities that get men together to find new friends and share their skills and knowledge. There are hundreds of them around the country and there is a new one at West Byfleet.

Woking and District Men’s Shed (WDMS) is in the grounds of West Hall Care Home, off Parvis Road. In this case, the organisation is based in two cabins built mainly by the members. Other “sheds” are in premises ranging from empty offices to disused garages.

Kit Duffy lines up wood on the planning machine

WDMS was founded at the former International School in Old Woking Road, Woking, which has since been taken over by Greenfield School. Around three years ago, West Hall offered its grounds to the national Men’s Shed Association for an outreach project and the Woking members were asked to take this on.

“The movement asked us to set up a new operation at West Hall and we figured we would like to do it,” said one of the group’s organisers, retired engineer Andrew Malcher. “We applied for funding from a number of places and set up a charity to run the group.”

Grants were obtained from organisations including The Rayne Foundation – a charity that supports projects tackling social issues through improving health, wellbeing and education – and Woking Borough Council.

Andrew designed the log cabins and obtained planning permission from the council. “We decided it was something we could ourselves and eight or 10 people were involved, with most of the construction carried out by three or four or us,” he added.

One of the recently completed cabins is a woodworking workshop, with equipment such as hand tools, a pillar drill and a bandsaw. The other is kitted out as a lounge for socialising amid “banter, lots or laughter and plenty of tea and coffee”.

The roof of the wood store is formed from solar panels that feed electricity into the West Hall power grid. This enables the shed to be a net provider of energy

Members are also establishing an allotment to grow vegetables and plant fruit trees including apples, cherries and pears. This patch is in a sunny spot against a high brick wall that is thought to have bounded the kitchen garden of the former West Hall mansion.

The group’s carpentry enthusiasts have already made planters for the care home, 200 dormouse nesting boxes for a conservation charity and a flagstaff for a Woking church since the new project opened at the beginning of February.

Men’s sheds have been shown to reduce depression, anxiety and loneliness in older men who “connect to converse and create” with other members.

“Our target age is 55 plus, those with time on their hands and those who live alone,” said Andrew. “There are about 16 of us at the moment and we aim to fill our days with activities. We are here for people who don’t have space at home for their hobbies and those who want to socialise.”

WDMS is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. Prospective members are welcome to call in during one of those sessions. It costs £12 to join and £2 per visit.

To find out more, email wadmshed@gmail.com, visit the group’s Facebook page or go to www. menssheds.org.uk.