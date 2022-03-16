New care home creates 60 jobs

A WEST BYFLEET care home, set to create 60 new jobs, has welcomed on board the first of its new staff team – all keen to play a part in the local community.

Charrington Manor Care Home in Hobbs Close, which is due to open for business next month, will accommodate 80 residents.

Some of the new team at Charrington Manor

Manager Simona Vargo-Pali, who has worked in health care and nursing for the last 15 years, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors here in West Byfleet providing a much-needed service to the local area. It’s also such a beautiful environment – it already feels so warm and welcoming.”

Built in the grounds of the former Broadoaks Estate, which was the home of the Charrington family, it was named as a tribute to them. Charrington’s was one of the UK’s oldest and most famous breweries that dates from 1766 until it merged with Bass and in 2000 with Interbrew (now Anheuser-Busch InBev).

The Charrington family retained the property until 1946 when it was sold to the Ministry of Defence, who occupied the land until 1997.

Simona said: “We truly value the history of the site; the home feels very special. And just as the Charrington family maintained a philanthropic ideology, the team at Charrington Manor are keen to keep up this philanthropic approach.”

She said the home is looking forward to playing its part in the local community, adding: “We’ve already planned a series of interesting talks and events that will benefit local groups and individuals.”

Among the locally based members of the new team is Rachel Moore, a West Byfleet resident who has worked in the care sector for 30 years in domiciliary care, hospices and several nursing homes. She has joined the team as a homemaker.

She said: “I’m excited to be a homemaker. The role is less task-orientated and gives me a wider scope to spend more quality time with each resident. I can really get to know them, what they like and dislike and deliver true person-centred care.”

Meanwhile, Karen Kimber, from Old Woking, has joined Charrington Manor as receptionist, having worked in the care sector for eight years as a healthcare assistant and a care co-ordinator in addition to her office-based experience.

She says she has missed having direct contact with people, particularly with elderly people that she used to provide care to, and adds: “I feel very proud to be working with such an experienced and passionate team.”

Charrington Manor is part of the Hamberley Care Homes group. The development includes full en-suite bedrooms throughout, a spacious café bistro, a private dining room, a hair salon and nail bar, activity room/bar, a cinema, spacious resident lounges, dining rooms and quiet lounges.