Nominate a young person for civic award

THERE’S still time to nominate young people who deserve an accolade for exceptional efforts in areas that are not normally recognised with formal awards.

They will be honoured in Woking Borough Council’s 2022 Young People’s Civic Awards scheme.

Former Woking mayor Beryl Hunwicks Tyler Hankin, a previous winner of the Young People’s Civic Awards Scheme

There are three categories for the awards, which are open to children up to the age of 18 who live or attend school or college in the borough. They are:

Outstanding Contribution to the Community, which includes work in areas such as helping older or disabled people, working with children, fundraising for good causes or getting involved with voluntary organisations.

Triumph Over Adversity, which takes in endurance and bravery such as overcoming a disability or helping a parent or family member with a disability.

Outstanding Achievement, which covers excellence in many fields including sport, music, drama, visual arts and, in particular, less-academic subjects that are not normally recognised or rewarded.

Beryl Hunwicks with Samuel Fox as he received his award

The nominations are judged by a panel that includes representatives from the local education authority, Surrey Police, the voluntary sector, Sport Woking, Woking Youth Council and the borough council.

Speaking about the initiative, Woking Mayor Liam Lyons, said: “Now in its 26th year, the Young People’s Civic Award scheme is a wonderful way to showcase the remarkable work and dedication shown by young people within our community.

“We’re looking to receive nominations for young people who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities, those who have overcome adversity or shone against the odds, and those who have excelled in extracurricular activities.

“If you know a deserving young person, I wholeheartedly encourage you to nominate them for one of these special awards.”

Everyone who is nominated for an award will receive a certificate acknowledging their achievements. The winners will be invited to attend the mayor’s civic reception in April.

The deadline for nominations is this Friday, 28 January – visit www.woking.gov.uk/community/young-peoples-civic-awards to nominate online or download a hard copy nomination form.