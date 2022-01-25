Brooklands Museum back on TV screens

MORE secrets and history of Brooklands Museum’s motor racing and aviation legacy will be shown on TV next month in a second series of Secrets of the Transport Museum.

The first 10-part series was watched by more than half a million people when it was broadcast on the Yesterday channel in 2020.

THUMBS UP – Tom Lecky-Thompson in the cockpit of a Harrier Jump Jet

That series was the first time cameras were allowed to film behind the scenes at the museum and showcased the work of the staff and volunteers who maintain the fascinating collection of aircraft, vehicles and artefacts.

It explored the stories of the pioneering men and women who risked their lives in pursuit of their dreams of speed and flight in the early 20th century, and the ways Brooklands has influenced modern engineering.

FLIGHT OF FANCY – Sanjeev Bhaskar and stewards with Concorde

Highlights included Billy Monger, the 17-year-old racing driver who returned to the sport after losing both legs, giving a driving lesson to a fellow double amputee.

Viewers also saw the construction of a replica bouncing bomb catapult built by the inventor Barnes Wallis in developing the “dambuster” weapon, and learnt about the Belles of Brooklands, a group of female racing drivers in the 1930s.

The second series, which is being produced by Middlechild Productions for UKTV, will feature Tom Lecky‐Thompson being reunited with the RAF Harrier Jump Jet in which he won the Daily Mail Transatlantic Air Race in 1969, flying from London to New York in six hours and 12 minutes.

RED ROAR – Ivan Dutton in the magnificent Bugatti

There will also be a race, for the first time, between the historic Napier-Railton racing car and Brough Superior motorcycle.

In another episode, Ed Adoo, the BBC6 presenter and bus fanatic, is taught to drive a double decker at Brooklands before taking his driving test at Thruxton.

Tamalie Newbery, the Brooklands Museum CEO, said: “Secrets of the Transport Museum has provided us with a wonderful opportunity to show the world some of the dedicated volunteers we have at the museum, and celebrate the unique stories of British innovation, endeavour and entrepreneurship at Brooklands, both past and present.

“The huge success of the first series shows how Brooklands continues to resonate with people today as we face the biggest shake‐up of the automotive and aviation industry since their inception. I am looking forward to seeing the reaction to some of the amazing stories series two will tell.”

DESIGN CLASSIC – Tamalie Newbery with the McLaren Senna

David Sumnall, the managing director of Middlechild Productions, said: “We’re thrilled UKTV wanted to recommission the series and that Tamalie and the brilliant team at Brooklands allowed us to come back for more. Series one was fantastic, but this year is even bigger and better.

“Brooklands is a truly magical place, full of incredible stories and amazing characters. We can’t wait for everyone to tune in to see what we’ve been up to.”

The first episode of the documentary will be shown at 8pm on Tuesday 1 February on the Yesterday channel and will be available on catch-up on UKTV.