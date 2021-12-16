Les Miserables stars rouse carol concert, thanks to singing estate agent

THE theatrical links of an opera-singing estate agent enabled performers who have appeared in Les Miserables to help raise money for the Woking Hospice charity.

A stirring performance from the Les Miserables cast members brought them a standing ovation, which they followed by singing carols

Nolan Dark arranged for some top West End actors to star in a fundraising carol concert on Wednesday last week– and played a part himself.

Nolan is corporate client director at the Woking branch of Seymours, which organised and sponsored the event in Christ Church, Jubilee Square.

Les Miserables lyrics sung by Jessica Joslin, as Fantine, plucking the heartstrings

A past cast member of Les Miserables, he joined four other actors in belting out songs from the acclaimed musical.

Also starring was a choir of children from Horsell CofE Junior School, a musical ensemble from Hoe Bridge School at Old Woking and a Salvation Army band that provided accompaniment for the carol singing.

“Being able to help in shows like that to help organisations like the hospice feeds the soul,” said Nolan, who has a degree in theatre studies and many years of experience as an actor and opera singer.

“We have had a year without being able to attend musicals, so I thought that people would love to have some elements from one of the big shows in the concert,” added Nolan, who switched to being an estate agent after he married and needed more-secure work.

On stage in original “Les Mis” costumes were Nolan, Gerard Carey, Damian Humbley, Jessica Joslin and Aoibheann Green.

Singer Damian Humbley, who played the Les Miserables character Jean Valjean, getting the audience into a festive mood

The Horsell choir delighted with their rendition of the carol Oh Little Town of Bethlehem and the Hoe Bridge musicians performed Walking in the Air from the film The Snowman.

The concert also included Helen Blower, an associate partner at Seymours, reading The Night Before Christmas. Karin Harvey talked about how the hospice charity’s services helped her husband, Nick, when he needed care for a terminal illness.

The proceeds from ticket sale are still being calculated but the charity benefits from £253.74 from the raffle and collection buckets.