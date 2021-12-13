Have your say on Victoria Arch widening at public meeting

RESIDENTS can voice their views on the Victoria Arch widening scheme and proposals to move the Day Aggregates depot out of town at a public meeting on Thursday evening.

Woking Borough Council is holding the event to report on the progress of the £115million highways project and how it plans to relocate the sand and gravel yard.

Volunteers from York Road Against HGVs have been monitoring traffic in and out of the Day Aggregates yard, which they believe is not suitable for residential roads

The meeting will include updates on the demolition of the shops and offices on the triangle of land between the A320 Guildford Road and Station Approach to allow the building of a dual carriageway going under a new, wider railway bridge.

The creation of a new access road to Day’s yard has been a controversial aspect of the bridge replacement project, as it would require the demolition of homes in York Road and Waverley Court.

Following widespread protests from residents, the council approved a Liberal Democrat motion that the depot should be moved to a new site away from the town centre.

The first part of the public meeting will include presentations on a project that is designed to alleviate long-standing congestion and environmental problems created by the existing Victoria Arch and the A320 to the south.

Those attending will then hear answers to questions that have been submitted in advance.

“When registering to attend, people will have the opportunity to submit a maximum of two questions to the project panel,” said the council’s portfolio holder for infrastructure, Cllr Colin Kemp.

“This will enable us to minimise duplicate questions, answer as many questions as possible on the night, and manage the event within the set timings.”

The meeting is in Woking Leisure Centre’s Wurlitzer Hall from 7pm to 8.30pm. Residents who want to attend must register online at www.communityforum.woking.gov.uk, by calling 01483 743 047 or by emailing victoriaarchscheme@woking.gov.uk before Tuesday.

The number of places is being restricted due to COVID-19 safety measures. Anyone who fails to get a place or is unable to attend can still submit questions to the project panel, via the email address.

The Victoria Arch widening scheme, which is due to start in late 2022, early 2023 is being mainly funded by a £95m grant from the Department of Housing that is intended to support the infrastructure needed for another 4,500 new homes in and around the town centre.

It is designed to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, make the road safer for pedestrians and cyclists and make bus travel more reliable.