Henry to donate his Christmas presents to support the homeless

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy who wants to make a difference will donate his presents to help the homeless this Christmas.

Henry Carter believes everyone should receive a gift at this time of year, and to make his wish come true he turned to his mum, Elle.

GENEROUS GESTURE – Henry Carter with some of the food and toiletries he will donate to the homeless instead of receiving Christmas presents

Elle is a partner in the Carter & Shields hair salon in Goldsworth Road, Woking, and it was visiting her at work that inspired Henry.

“We are opposite York Road Project, and he has often watched the homeless go there for help, which made him want to make a difference.

“When I asked Henry what he would like for Christmas, he said he has lots of things already so he would like someone else to feel that way. Could he give his Christmas presents to the homeless?

“I want to get behind him as much as possible, so we are asking the local community to use our salon as a drop-off for necessities such as bedding, toiletries and food.

Henry with his sister Leila-Mae

“He has always had a generous side,” Elle added. “When he was younger, if we were out shopping and he saw people sleeping rough or asking for help, he would always ask me if we could buy them something to eat.

“Henry decided that he would like to make a donation drop-off at my salon, because it has a clientele that is locally based and they are aware of York Road Project. He has been using our salon’s social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, creating videos and posts asking people to donate anything they can to put under the Christmas tree.

“With a bit of help from me he researched what York Road Project need desperately and made a list that our clients could work off.

“Then, last week, Henry used pocket money that he earned doing chores around the house to start off the donations and bought toiletries and food packages.”

Henry’s efforts have been warmly welcomed by York Road Project. Chief executive Cherisse Dealtry said: “As a small charity with a big statement to end homelessness together, we were thrilled to learn of Henry’s wish to donate his Christmas presents, helping our clients through their times of need and assisting us in supporting as many people into long-term accommodation as possible.

“Henry has learnt about homelessness and that it can happen to anyone. Educating young individuals and encouraging them to support local charities like ours is fantastic.

“We’re so grateful that Elle and her team at Carter & Shields understand homelessness and have taken the time to appreciate the work we do in the community. The support of local organisations is paramount to the success of our work.”

Henry’s seven-year-old sister, Leila-Mae, has also taken the message to heart. She has donated toiletries from her pocket money and will help him pack the presents.

The drop-off will remain open at Carter & Shields until 23 December.

How to help:

IN addition to welcoming initiatives such as Henry’s, York Road Project is running its Christmas 2021 Give A Gift campaign. For more details, visit www.yorkroadproject.org.uk/give-a-gift. It is also pleased to receive donations at its shelter at 1 York Road, Woking. Quiz and colouring books and pens, board games, gift sets and retail vouchers are popular with its clients.