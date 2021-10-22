Exclusion zone remains while investigators probe cause of falling panels from hotel building

AN exclusion zone around Victoria Way will remain in place while an investigation team examines why a number of exterior panels fell from the new multi-million Hilton Hotel development.

Victoria Way remains closed after a numer of exterior panels fell off of the new Hilton Hotel

A council statement said a “small number of exterior panels were dislodged from the hotel building, landing in Victoria Way” on Wednesday afternoon. There are no reported injuries, damage to vehicles or other buildings.

“I can confirm that following Wednesday’s incident, which saw a small number of exterior panels dislodged from the hotel development, senior officers from Woking Borough Council met with representatives of Victoria Square Woking Ltd and its contractor, Sir Robert McAlpine (SRM),” said Cllr Ayesha Azad, leader of Woking Borough Council.

An artist’s impression of what the hotel should have looked like after completion

“Yesterday, a detailed inspection of the area of concern was undertaken by SRM’s sub-contractor, with further checks carried out today. As with any incident of this nature, SRM has mobilised their incident investigation team which includes independent advisers to fully scrutinise how and why this incident happened.

“With these investigations ongoing, it is inappropriate to speculate on the reasons why and how the panels became displaced.

“On the grounds of public safety, Sir Robert McAlpine took the decision to close Victoria Way on Wednesday afternoon in agreement with Surrey Police. Victoria Way will remain closed to traffic between the junctions with Goldsworth Road and Lockfield Drive until SRM is fully satisfied that there is no further risk to the public and construction site.

“Safety is my utmost concern and I would like to reassure members of the public that all partners involved fully understand the seriousness of the situation and are working collaboratively and expediently to resolve the matter.”