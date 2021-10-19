Flats are film set for creepy new drama

PART of a new TV series from the producers of Sherlock, Doctor Who and Dracula has been filmed in Woking.

The Devil’s Hour stars Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife, Line of Duty), the former Doctor, Peter Capaldi and Nikesh Patel (Starstruck) and is produced by Hartswood Films.

The film crew at the flats. Pictures by Henry Coleman

The series has been written by new writer Tom Moran, who is also an executive producer alongside Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue. The director is Johnny Allan (The Irregulars) and is due to be shown on Amazon Prime Video next year.

Actress Jessica was recently spotted being filmed at the Beechvale flats and car park near Hill View Road. A team of about 50 crew and cast took over the area for a day with her being shot arriving by car, walking up the stairs and stopping outside a flat, deep in thought, before entering and walking back to her car.

Henry Coleman, a local filmmaker who lives in the flats, said the location manager had informed residents of the filming about six weeks ago.

Jessica Raine being filmed on for a scene in The Devil’s Hour

“She told me the director chose the block of flats simply because they look Art Deco,” he said.

Henry, who took some photos of the filming, chatted with Jessica, who he had previously met when working in London for a film screening company.

“We spoke about our previous meeting and what the shoot was about, but she didn’t reveal any plot points,” Henry added.

In folklore, the witching hour or devil’s hour is a time of night associated with supernatural events, when witches, demons and ghosts are thought to appear and be at their most powerful.

In the TV series, Lucy Chambers (Raine) wakes up every night at exactly 3.33am. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. When Lucy is connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her for many years will finally come into focus in what the producers describe as a creepy thriller that seeks to explain the inexplicable.

“The Devil’s Hour is a gripping story with a dream team behind and in front of the camera,” said Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Originals for Prime Video.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Tom, Steven and Sue on this new project.”