Teams invited to make a splash for Swimathon

SPLASH out for charity and have fun while you’re at it, as part of this year’s Woking Rotary Swimathon.

“This event has raised over £170,000 in the last 12 years for local charities and has a great following in Woking. This is a fun event where swimmers swim in a relay for 55 minutes in teams of six,” said the Rotary Club’s Terry Smith.

The Woking Hospice Mermaids, Lyn Hine, Kerry Bennett, Rhona Byrne, Gill Matthews and Heidi Vinson, from the 2019 Swimathon

“Local charities get money to help with their important work, while the teams of swimmers have lots of fun trying to swim as many lengths as possible while raising as much sponsorship as they can.

“We have teams from schools, youth groups, families, work colleagues, sports clubs and groups of friends. Everyone is made very welcome, and we hope they all leave with a great sense of achievement,” he added.The minimum age for swimmers is eight years old by the day of the event on Sunday 10 October, and all members of a team should be confident in deep water. This year’s charities to be supported by the event include Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, Surrey Search & Rescue and SERV (Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers, a blood delivery service).

The event will take place at Pool in the Park on Kingfield Road. All team members who swim will receive a commemorative medal.

“Our sponsor since the start has been Trident Honda in Ottershaw, who have never failed to give us brilliant support for which we are grateful,” said Terry. “We very much welcome other sponsorship for the event, either corporate or individual.”

Information and entry forms for the event can be found at www.rotarywoking.co.uk. Entry and sponsorship enquiries should be made to Terry Smith on 01483 762832 or at terry@wychstar.co.uk.