Instead of prepping for classes, the girls spent the day with family and friends getting their hair styles, their make-up done, and dresses fastened, ready to arrive at the school-turned-ball.
Meanwhile, the boys – true to form – opted for a more last-minute approach, checking their ties and polishing their shoes just in time to greet their friends.
Students arrived in everything from vintage cars to Double Decker buses and stretched hummers. They were met by cheers from students lining the gates, keen to get a glimpse as the cars rolled in.
After a quick stop on the red carpet for photos, everyone made their way to the front field, where families, grandparents and younger siblings had gathered. Drinks were served, cameras snapped, and the sun held out long enough for people to linger and catch up.
The marquee, strung with festoon lights and bunting, ready for one last celebration together.
“It’s not just about prom,” said one student. “It’s about all the years we’ve spent together.” Another added: “The best part was seeing everyone so happy – teachers, parents, all of us.”
A perfect send-off, before results in August mark the start of their next chapter.
Founded in 1885 as Gordon Boys’ Home, the school is the National Memorial to Major-General Charles Gordon, the British war hero and philanthropist. Queen Victoria led the call for a memorial school in his name, becoming the first in an unbroken line of royal patrons.
While no longer a military school, Gordon’s retains a strong ceremonial tradition, proud of its history and distinct place in British education.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.