On the hottest day of the year so far, Gordon’s School celebrated a double milestone. It was not just the Class of 2025’s long-awaited Prom, but also the school’s 140th anniversary.

Instead of prepping for classes, the girls spent the day with family and friends getting their hair styles, their make-up done, and dresses fastened, ready to arrive at the school-turned-ball.

Making an entrance at their Prom in an Aston Martin convertible, Matilda Spink and Lizzie Naylor
Making an entrance at their Prom in an Aston Martin convertible, Matilda Spink and Lizzie Naylor (Gordon's School)

Meanwhile, the boys – true to form – opted for a more last-minute approach, checking their ties and polishing their shoes just in time to greet their friends.

Students arrived in everything from vintage cars to Double Decker buses and stretched hummers. They were met by cheers from students lining the gates, keen to get a glimpse as the cars rolled in.

Watching students give the Rolls Royce a push to get it onto the Parade Square for the grand entrance by its passengers
Watching students give the Rolls Royce a push to get it onto the Parade Square for the grand entrance by its passengers (Gordon's School)

After a quick stop on the red carpet for photos, everyone made their way to the front field, where families, grandparents and younger siblings had gathered. Drinks were served, cameras snapped, and the sun held out long enough for people to linger and catch up.

Glamorous in blue on the Parade Square for the start of their Prom, Jasmine Sinclair, Arianna Chandegra and Katie Higgins
Glamorous in blue on the Parade Square for the start of their Prom, Jasmine Sinclair, Arianna Chandegra and Katie Higgins (Gordon's School)

The marquee, strung with festoon lights and bunting, ready for one last celebration together.

“It’s not just about prom,” said one student. “It’s about all the years we’ve spent together.” Another added: “The best part was seeing everyone so happy – teachers, parents, all of us.”

The Prom Night Express Special Service is the first vehicle to arrive, transporting a whole load of students
The Prom Night Express Special Service is the first vehicle to arrive, transporting a whole load of students (Gordon's School)

A perfect send-off, before results in August mark the start of their next chapter.

Looking sharp in matching grey suits - Bradley, Harry and Joshua
Looking sharp in matching grey suits - Bradley, Harry and Joshua (Gordon's School)

Founded in 1885 as Gordon Boys’ Home, the school is the National Memorial to Major-General Charles Gordon, the British war hero and philanthropist. Queen Victoria led the call for a memorial school in his name, becoming the first in an unbroken line of royal patrons.

While no longer a military school, Gordon’s retains a strong ceremonial tradition, proud of its history and distinct place in British education.

Driven by The Stig in a high performance car, Darcey Bailey, Kate Brazendale, Jessica Murphy and Isabelle Allison
Driven by The Stig in a high performance car, Darcey Bailey, Kate Brazendale, Jessica Murphy and Isabelle Allison (Gordon's School)
An army jeep transports Charley Hall, James Dove, Elijah Heathcote and Jonty Simpson
An army jeep transports Charley Hall, James Dove, Elijah Heathcote and Jonty Simpson (Gordon's School)
A Rolls Royce to transport: Karishma Vara, Eva Sorgiovanni, Morolake Alex-Duduyemi and Phoebe Mason
A Rolls Royce to transport: Karishma Vara, Eva Sorgiovanni, Morolake Alex-Duduyemi and Phoebe Mason (Gordon's School)