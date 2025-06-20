This week’s Community News column once again comes courtesy of international reporter Georgina Eikelboom, perhaps more widely known as Ann's youngest daughter and part of the Dutch contingent. Georgina again offers a personal perspective on the local community
Our first safari
I felt a pang of sadness as I drove through Horsell village and saw the first sign for the Horsell Garden Safari. I went with mum the first year, back in 2002 I believe, and we had a lovely time exploring all the gardens and, as has been mentioned on this page before, we were pleased to discover that not all the gardens were 100 per cent.
There was duck weed on the ponds, mossy patches in the grass and the occasional weed – "We've got all of that in our garden," my mum exclaimed, "plus we have the bomb shelter."
There was our unique selling point and so it was decided that she would open her garden too; and thus it has been ever since, sometimes to the annoyance of daughters and son-in-laws dragged over to trim hedges and cut grass.
With her current mobility issues it was suggested that she and the garden lay fallow for this year, which she agreed with the thought that with a bit of help from family and a trip to Shopmobility she'd be able to visit some of the nearly 30 gardens open this year.
Alas it was not to be, but it did bring up the question of accessibility, something you don't really think of until you need to.
She thought of her own garden as being fully accessible but what is good for a five foot nothing woman who is used to the uneven paving slabs and narrow paths is a death trap to a six-foot person with bad eyesight and a dodgy knee.
When planning a garden you don't think to make the paths wide enough for a wheelchair or flat enough not to catch a walking stick on some crazy paving; even the steps up to the conservatory which have never been a problem now need a rail for some added support.
On that first garden safari we discussed a list of things we'd seen that to us made the perfect garden – hidden sections so you couldn't see the whole garden at once, different paths to lead you to the end of the garden and back again and some kind of water feature were the ones that come to mind, although I'm sure there were more at the time.
Now it would be ramps instead of steps, wide, even pathways and handrails on any uneven terrain, but the most important thing remains somewhere nice to sit and enjoy your hard work with a gin and tonic.
Moving day
This year The Horsell Village Show, which is being held on 26 July, is changing venue due to building work at the usual venue. It is moving just down the road to Woking High School, Morton Road, Horsell, GU21 4TJ from 12pm to 4.30pm.
As always there will be plenty of stalls, entertainment and competitions. For more information and entry forms visit horsellvillageshow.co.uk
