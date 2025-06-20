Knaphill Schools PTA is delighted to invite the local community to the annual Summer Community Fair on Friday, July 12. A highlight of the school calendar, the fair brings together families, friends, and neighbours for an afternoon that is not only fun but plays a key part in helping raise funds for the school.
This year’s line-up offers something for everyone. Children can enjoy inflatables including a bouncy castle, join a circus workshop, meet princesses and a stilt walker. There will also be stalls, performances from local dance troupes, and a taekwondo demonstration. The event is a showcase of local talent and a reflection of the community’s energy and spirit.
The Mayor of Woking and local councillors will also be attending in support of the schools and the wider Knaphill community.
Headteacher Debbie Harrison said: “Our school has always taken pride in being at the heart of this vibrant community, and this event is a celebration of everything we can achieve when we come together.”
“This year’s fair promises something for everyone – from exciting shows and stalls to entertainment and activities for all ages. And by popular demand, our famous BBQ is back – so come hungry!
“Fundraising events like this make a real difference to our school. Every penny raised helps us provide enriching experiences, better resources, and opportunities for our children to truly shine. Your support helps us go further, dream bigger, and achieve more together.
“So bring your family, invite your neighbours, and join us for a day of fun, laughter, and community spirit. Let’s make this a day to remember!
Together, we can achieve great things.”
What could be better than having a great day out and knowing that the money raised will go towards enhancing facilities and providing enriching opportunities for students across the school year.
