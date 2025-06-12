A man who broke a Sexual Risk Order by sitting in his car near a school playground in Farnham has been sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison.
Harry Nyazai, 27, pleaded guilty to 17 counts relating to the possession, making and distribution of indecent images of children, publishing an obscene article and attempting to incite a boy aged 13 to 15 years to engage in sexual activity.
He pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency at an earlier hearing, and was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court.
Nyazai, who had been employed at several schools across Surrey and had also worked at a children’s holiday club, additionally promoted his services on social media as a babysitter and after-school tutor. He was arrested in October 2022 after police received intelligence indicating that he had been uploading indecent images of children to a Google account.
Nyazai was arrested on November 24, 2022 on suspicion of making indecent images of children.
Following his arrest, a number of digital devices belonging to him were seized and examined, which showed that indecent images of children had been downloaded.
Nyazai was further arrested in January 2023 in relation to material on messaging apps which showed he was communicating with others who had similar interest in indecent images of children and child sexual abuse.
He was arrested again in February 2023 after further examination of his devices showed he had also been taking, making and encouraging distribution of indecent images of children, including children in his care.
The families of the children who were identified as victims of an offence were contacted at the time and provided with the appropriate support and care.
A Sexual Risk Order (SRO) against Nyazai was granted in February 2023. In May 2023, he pleaded guilty to two breaches of the SRO at Guildford Magistrates’ Court and was given conditional bail, including not to have any unsupervised access with anyone under the age of 18 years.
In June 2024, Nyazai was seen sitting in his car near a school playground in Farnham during break time.
Due to his suspicious behaviour, the witness took a photo of Nyazai’s car and reported the matter to the school who reported it to police.
He was subsequently arrested for outraging public decency after a number of items, including children’s underwear and indecent photos, were found in his car.
At the time of committing this offence, Nyazai was on bail for the other matters.
Following a further court appearance, he was remanded in custody.
Sentencing Nyazai to six years and 11 months in prison, Judge HHJ Sellers said his “escalating activity” showed he was a “significant risk and therefore dangerous”.
As well as having his licence extended for a further three years, Nyazai was also barred from working with children, placed on the Sex Offender Register for life and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Detective Constable Steve Branch from Surrey Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: “Nyazai’s dangerous and predatory behaviour while working as a teacher and at a children’s holiday club is a gross abuse of the position of trust he held.
“The sentence he was given in court last week is recognition of the serious risk he poses to young children, and the fact that he has been placed on the Sex Offender Register for life means that he will continue to be closely monitored on his release.
“The team has worked tirelessly since Nyazai was first arrested to build a case against him which encompassed the extent and the severity of his offending, and ensure he was brought to justice, and their efforts have paid off and ensured that he will continue to remain behind bars, which is where he belongs.”
