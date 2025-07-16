The Newmarket July meeting was dominated by the lethal combination of Godolphin, William Buick and Charlie Appleby who won no less than eight races over the three day meeting.
However, Notable Speech, who was expected to add to the tally of winners, was a disappointing fifth in the prestigious sprint the July Cup.
Last season's 2,000 Guineas winner was supplemented for a first try at six furlongs and sent off the 85-40 market leader. However, he was not able to go through with his effort and finished two-and-a-half lengths back after chasing the early pace up the stands' side rail set by Night Raider.
He will now be aimed at the newly-promoted Group One City of York Stakes at the Ebor meeting next month by trainer Charlie Appleby.
The race itself was won by 66-1 shot No Half Measures, trained by Richard Hughes and ridden by Neil Callan.
The horse became the longest-priced winner of the race since it was first run back in 1876 and provided Hughes with his first top level success as a trainer.
Hughes was in tears after the biggest victory of his training career, which came in the same race he won aboard Oasis Dream in 2003. More composed was Callan, who has seen it all before and is still going strong at the age of 47.
The former three-time champion flat jockey said he had been overwhelmed by the reaction to his Group One breakthrough as a trainer in the July Cup, and that he is priming his two star sprinting fillies for more top-level targets.
The total attendance of 36,591 for the three-day meeting was a six per cent increase on last year, and builds on the ten per cent year-on-year increase in spectators at the Guineas meeting in May.
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy rode his first winner since appearing in court for a drink drive charge after steering Claymore to victory in the final race of the Newmarket three-day meeting.
Murphy has had to wait ten days before bagging a winner, but still leads the jockeys’ championship by 11 from Buick and 20 clear of Rossa Ryan.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.