Just 24 hours after finishing third at York, Trojan Storm went a couple of places better by taking the King Edward VII Ascot Membership Handicap on Racing To Zero Summer Mile Family Raceday on Saturday.
The Ian Williams trained four-year-old under Charles Bishop took the lead half a furlong from home to run on nicely to win by one-and-three-quarter lengths.
Trojan Storm was the first to carry the colours of the Green Bar Owners to victory, a group of friends based in Wimbledon who made the trip to York on Friday and had enough in reserve to join the winner at Ascot.
Laureate Crown was making his debut at the Berkshire track and made it a winning one after landing the restricted novice stakes for two-year-olds.
The colt made up a significant amount of ground to come from the rear under Jamie Spencer to overtake runner-up Battle Apple close to home by half a length.
Spencer bagged a double on the afternoon after steering Chiringita to victory in the straight mile fillies’ handicap.
In form trainer Andrew Balding continued his excellent winning rate from his yard by landing a double on the card.
Unusually for the Kingsclere trainer it wasn’t the three-year-olds who were getting first past the post but a couple of four-year-olds took the honours on a blistering hot afternoon.
The feature race of the day the Cornish Orchards Summer Mile Stakes went to Never So Brave who backed up his excellent victory in the Buckingham Palace Stakes three weeks ago at the course with David Probert in the plate.
The same Balding Probert combination landed more honours after previous CD winner Mount Atlas took the Class Two Racing To Zero Handicap with the gelding now looking to be aimed higher at listed races.
