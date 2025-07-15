Knaphill manager Mike Woolgar has added four new signings to his squad ahead of the new season.
Winger Jack Phillips has joined the Knappers having enjoyed spells with Chelsea, Southampton and Sutton United as a youngster.
Woolgar said: “Jack’s got real quality on the ball – it’s clear he’s had a great footballing education.
“He’s quick, sharp, and wants to make things happen.
“With regular men’s football, we think he can be a real asset for us this season.”
Sid Cannon has joined Knaphill following a spell with the Knappers at the end of last season on dual registration from Westfield.
The number ten scored a free kick against Jersey Bulls and a solo goal at home to Epsom & Ewell.
Woolgar said: “Sid made a real impact last season when he stepped in, and he’s continued to impress in pre-season.
“He’s creative, intelligent on the ball, and brings something different in the final third.
“We’re delighted to have him back with us.”
Knaphill have also signed defender Tom Wensley from Camberley Town.
Wensley previously featured for Fleet Town and Ascot United.
Woolgar said: “Tom’s settled in really well since joining us.
“He’s got good experience at this level, reads the game smartly, and adds a calm presence at the back.
“We’ve been impressed with his attitude and performances in pre-season.
“He’s a great addition to the squad.”
Knaphill have also completed the signing of goalkeeper Harvey Keogh from AFC Whyteleafe.
A product of the Aldershot Town Academy, Keogh was capped three times by England Schoolboys under-18s.
Keogh has also featured for Fleet Town, Redhill, Epsom & Ewell, Leatherhead, Raynes Park Vale and Chipstead.
Woolgar said: “For someone so young, Harvey has already played a lot of men’s football at a good level.
“He’s confident, vocal, and brings real presence.
“He’s exactly what we need between the sticks.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.