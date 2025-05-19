Knaphill Football Club have confirmed that Mike Woolgar will continue as first team manager for the 2025-26 season.
As part of a planned change to the club’s coaching structure, the Knappers have moved to a single-manager model.
Woolgar and Paul Johnson were Knaphill’s joint-managers for the 2024-25 season, and led the Knappers to a seventh-placed finish in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
A Knaphill FC statement said: “We would like to thank Paul Johnson for his time and commitment during his spell with the club and wish him all the best for the future.
“We also thank assistant manager Alex Lumley, who steps down to focus on his career.
“Alex has been a valued member of the coaching team, and we’re grateful for his contributions on and off the pitch.”
Woolgar said: “I’ve been made to feel incredibly welcome since arriving at Knaphill, and I’m grateful for the support I’ve had from everyone at the club.
“I’m proud of the group from last season, particularly the form we showed towards the end and I’m looking forward to pushing on again.
“The focus now is on building momentum and taking this team to the next level.”
Knaphill have also confirmed the departure of captain Jack Watts, who has left the club to pursue new opportunities.
Watts joined the Knappers last summer, having previously played under Woolgar and Johnson at fellow Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit Abbey Rangers.
Woolgar said: “Jack’s been our captain for many years and I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better one.
“He’s been an absolute rock – calm, committed, and always putting the team first.
“We’ve been through a lot together – highs and lows – and I’ve valued every moment of having him by my side.
“I’ll miss him massively – as a player and as a person.”