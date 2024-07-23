Knaphill joint first team managers Mike Woolgar and Paul Johnson have confirmed their management team and backroom staff for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Woolgar and Johnson joined the Knappers this summer from Combined Counties Premier Division South rivals Abbey Rangers, where they were joint-managers for the past eight seasons – managing more than 360 games.
Joint-managers Woolgar and Johnson will be supported at Redding Way by assistant manager Alex Lumley, first team coach Daryl Cooper-Smith, first team coach Lewis Harrington and physio Becca Cross.
Lumley is no stranger to Knaphill Football Club having previously played for the club, as well as enjoying a stint as first team coach under Keith Hills, and a spell as youth team coach. Lumley is a FA licensed coach and was a senior coach for three seasons at Abbey Rangers alongside Woolgar and Johnson. He now returns to the Knappers as assistant manager.
Joining the coaching team is experienced player Daryl Cooper-Smith, who joins as first team coach. Cooper-Smith started playing at AFC Wimbledon’s academy before joining Leatherhead at the age of 16. Three years later Cooper-Smith joined the Parachute Regiment, before returning to football in 2016 at Epsom & Ewell and scoring more than 100 goals in two-and-a-half seasons.
Cooper-Smith then moved on to Sutton Common Rovers for two years, narrowly missing out on promotion. He then joined Woolgar and Johnson at Abbey Rangers. Cooper-Smith decided to stop playing at the at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Harrington also joins the club as first team coach. Harrington is currently completing his UEFA B licence. He coached at Chelsea for five years – a spell which included coaching in Europe. Harrington also owns a youth football academy. He played for the Knaphill under-18 side ten years ago when he was 16. Harrington also holds a 2:1 degree in football.
Joining the management team as physio is Cross. Cross has a bachelor’s degree in sport rehabilitation. She worked with Woolgar and Johnson at Abbey Rangers last season and is looking forward to working with them again.
Knaphill Football Club have wished the management team the best of luck and success for the upcoming season.
The Knappers have now received their 2024-25 August fixtures from the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Knaphill will start the 2024-25 season with a trip to Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Hanworth Villa in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday, August 3.
The Knappers will then start their league campaign with a trip to Cobham on Tuesday, August 6, before hosting Chipstead on Saturday, August 10.
Knaphill will then host Tooting & Mitcham United on Tuesday, August 13, before travelling to Camberley Town on Saturday, August 17.
The Knappers will then travel to Fleet Town on Tuesday, August 20, before hosting Horley Town on Saturday, August 24.
Knaphill will then travel to Spelthorne Sports on Monday, August 26, before rounding off the month with a home game against Alton on Saturday, August 31.