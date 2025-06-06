Woking director of football Jody Brown is delighted with the progress the club has made off the pitch so far this summer.
A number of infrastructure improvements have been made at the Laithwaite Community Stadium ahead of Neal Ardley’s squad returning to pre-season training at the end of June.
“We’ve been working hard off the field – there’s so much happening,” said Brown.
“The pitch is coming along – a new groundsman has come in and is doing a great job. There’s been a big investment on the pitch. It was an area we highlighted and we’re delighted to see the progress there.
“What’s good to see is the infrastructure that is being build around the club in terms of staffing off the field.
“We’re close to agreeing a contract with a head of operations, which is important.
“The marketing department is being improved and developed – there’s new people coming into that area of the football club.
“We’ve managed to recruit a head of analysis, which I’m excited about. It’s going to give us the opportunity to have live data, live footage and replays coming down to the bench during games – that’s going to add an important string to our bow.
“We’re in the process of developing the strength and conditioning team. We’ve got Craig Mackail-Smith, who has done a brilliant job, but we’re looking to add to that.
“Similarly, we’re trying to add to the medical department. It’s a really important part of every football club. We had far too many players who spent far too long unavailable last season, for a number of reasons.
“We always set out to improve the infrastructure, and that is starting to bear fruit.”
The Cards have also been busy building their squad for next season, with key players Aiden O’Brien, Tariq Hinds and Matt Ward all signing two-year contract extensions.
“With the recruitment every instance is an individual case,” said Brown.
“With Matt Ward and Tariq we see them as young players with high ceilings and great potential.
“It’s important for us as a club to plan for the long-term but also protect ourselves.
“In my opinion they have both got great resale value.
“That doesn’t suggest that we want to sell them, it just means we think they’re going to continue to grow within our club and undoubtedly at some point there will be some interest.
“We’ve protected ourselves, but also the players have put continuity in their lives that’s going to enable them to concentrate on their football, grow and reach their potential.
“With regards to Aiden, we saw what he offers when he was anywhere near fully fit.
“Besides the football ability that Aiden’s got – and his numbers in terms of goal contributions when he was playing was really high – what I like about him is his temperament and the way he interacts around the football club.
“The way he is around the lads, his personality is quite infectious. He’s determined, hard-working, and a team guy, so once we were sure he was over the niggling injuries he had it was a win-win situation.
“Aiden gets some stability and we get a very good experienced player for the long-term, so I’m delighted.”
