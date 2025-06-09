Knaphill manager Mike Woolgar has been busy adding to his backroom team ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Woolgar has made two key appointments to his backroom team before the Knappers return to pre-season training.
Ricky Mallett is returning to the Knappers as first team coach, while Daryl Cooper-Smith has been appointed assistant manager for the 2025-26 season at Redding Way.
Mallett, who is a UEFA B Licence coach, is returning to Knaphill as part of Woolgar’s coaching team after a season as assistant manager at Wessex League Division One outfit Frimley Green, where he narrowly missed out on promotion in the play-off final.
A Knaphill FC statement said: “Ricky knows what this club is about and we’re buzzing to have him back in red.”
Cooper-Smith, who was part of Knaphill’s first team squad for the 2024-25 season, now takes on the role of assistant manager at Redding Way for the 2025-26 season.
A Knaphill FC statement said: “Daryl has already earned huge respect within the squad.
“A natural leader with a strong voice in the dressing room, his influence has continued to grow and this appointment reflects that.
“He’ll work closely with Mike as we shape the next chapter of Knaphill FC, with focus, hunger, and unity at the core of everything we do.”
Knaphill have also confirmed that Becca Cross is returning to the club as first team physio for the 2025-26 season.
A Knaphill FC statement said: “Becca brings top-level experience from her work with Brentford FC’s Academy and recently completed her master’s degree, further strengthening her clinical expertise.
“A calm, professional presence on matchdays and a trusted member of the backroom team, Becca’s knowledge and care make her a vital part of the squad.
“We’re thrilled to have her back with us.”
