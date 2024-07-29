Knaphill joint managers Mike Woolgar and Paul Johnson have wasted little time building their squad for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Nine players have agreed to join the Knappers ahead of the start of their Combined Counties Premier Division South campaign.
Quincy Ajao, Ross Cheek, David Orisatoki, Kieran Quayle, Alex McLean, James Glover, Dale Burnham, Jack Watts and Sam Gray have all agreed to join Knaphill ahead of the start of the season.
New joint managers Woolgar and Johnson joined the Knappers this summer from Combined Counties Premier Division South rivals Abbey Rangers, where they were joint managers for the past eight seasons – managing more than 360 games.
And the new management duo at Redding Way have raided their former club, with six of the nine recruits joining Knaphill after spells at Abbey Rangers.
Left winger Ajao, full back Orisatoki, full back/midfielder Quayle, experienced centre back Burnham, central midfielder Watts and goalkeeper Gray have all joined the Knappers after spells at Abbey Rangers.
Experienced central midfielder Cheek, who previously played for Knaphill under Keith Hills and has an eye for goal, has joined the Knappers from Godalming Town.
Central defensive midfielder McLean has joined the Knappers from Molesey, and centre back Glover has joined the Knappers from Combined Counties Premier Division South rivals Guildford City.
Before the league campaign gets underway, Knaphill will start the 2024-25 season with a trip to Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Hanworth Villa in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday, August 3.
The Knappers will then start their Combined Counties Premier Division South campaign with a trip to Cobham on Tuesday, August 6, before hosting Chipstead on Saturday, August 10.
Knaphill will then host Tooting & Mitcham United in the league on Tuesday, August 13.