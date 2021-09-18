Beautiful art in a natural setting

VIBRANT autumn colours will form the perfect backdrop to Surrey Sculpture Society’s fourth annual Art in The Garden exhibition at The Savill Garden, which starts on Wednesday.

Shoreline Bubble, a mosaic creation by Claire Fulleylove

Visitors will discover contemporary and traditional sculptures on a trail around the gardens, woodland and lakes on the edge of Windsor Great Park.

The intention is to strategically position the artworks to create impact within the diverse interconnecting themed gardens, which are spread across 35 tranquil acres.

A bronze figure titled Loss by Teresa Wells

All the sculptures have been created by members of the society, who range from new and emerging sculptors to internationally acclaimed artists from across the South of England.

Society chairman Nick Baker said: “The Art in The Garden exhibition is an established highlight in our calendar and we are delighted to be at The Savill Garden again.

“We have been working with their brilliant team to bring an exciting new trail to life. There are some new members exhibiting for the first time, alongside our established, more-experienced artists.

“As usual, we have a dizzying selection of mediums, styles and sizes, so there’s bound to be something to delight everyone who visits.”

Rainbow Drops, by Denise Jaques, will be one of the sculptures on display

More than 65 pieces by 42 artists will be awaiting discovery and they will all be for sale.

The exhibition runs from Wednesday – 22 September, the first day of autumn – until Tuesday 2 November. Entry to the sculpture exhibition is included in the garden admission fee.

The Savill Garden entrance is in Wick Lane, Englefield Green, TW20 0UU. The garden is open every day from 9am to 6pm, with last admissions at 5pm.

For more information and to book entry tickets, visit www.windsorgreatpark.co.uk/art.