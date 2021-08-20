Woking’s first vegan market declared a success

WOKING’S first vegan market has been welcomed by residents and visitors.

It was held last Saturday at the vacant 32 Goldsworth Road, which developers and site owners EcoWorld London are transforming into a community and events space that will be in place until November next year. The market was co-hosted by Ethical Vegan Events.

TEAMWORK – Event organisers, from left, Su Yuen Ho, Prue Hay, Louise Simpson and Olivia Rybinski helped put together a successful day

A spokesperson for EcoWorld London said: “The feedback has been positive, and we’ve had some great recommendations for future events and activities.

“Many expressed their desire for these events to continue on a regular basis, which is what we hope to do. We are excited to be speaking to several local organisations on future collaborations and events.”

Louise Simpson, founder of Ethical Vegan Events, said: “It was an outstanding success and for a first event in a brand-new location we could not have asked for more.

ATTRACTIONS – Stalls at the vegan market last Saturday drew plenty of interest from visitors

“Many traders sold out and the feedback from traders and customers was so positive.

“We are delighted we could deliver this market in Woking with the support of the local council and EcoWorld.”

The site has already been freshened up by colourful murals created by artists Baker and Borowski as part of their graphic rewilding series, incorporating flora from the local area.

EcoWorld London is also committed to supporting local businesses and organisations such as the Woking-based charity the Useful Wood Company, which teaches skills to those struggling to find employment and has been commissioned to build street furniture and planters for the space.

Any leftover food from the markets will be donated to York Road Project, the local charity supporting the homeless.

FEEDING TIME – Kevyn Burke with the Unity Diner vegan fish and chip van

The space will again be transformed on Thursday 26 August for a summer night market, with a range of local and small businesses serving up hot food, drinks and artisan goods, along with live music and DJs.

* EcoWorld London welcomes ideas from the community, particularly groups and organisations who can benefit from the outdoor space. Please email 32GoldsworthRoad@ecoworldinternational.com with suggestions.