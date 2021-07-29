Charity quest keeps Jonathan running on 19-hour marathon

A FORMER trustee of Woking-based LinkAble has raised more than £1,200 for the charity by completing a 100-kilometre ultra-marathon.

Jonathan Pressey finished the Race to the Stones that starts in Oxfordshire, takes in the ancient Ridgeway and ends at the iconic Avebury stone circle in Wiltshire.

LONG-DISTANCE RUNNER – Jonathan Pressey makes his way across country on the ultra-marathon

It was a personal quest for Jonathan, whose son Marcus, now an adult, has benefited hugely from LinkAble’s services over the years. Until recently Jonathan served as a volunteer trustee.

Jonathan’s wife, Sue, acted as his support on the day, taking on the roles of team manager, taxi driver, medical consultant, chief carer, caterer, and photographer. “She was irreplaceable,” Jonathan said.

Rhys Parker, fundraising and communications manager at LinkAble, said: “We are all extremely grateful and proud of Jonathan’s achievement in completing the challenge in 19hr 28min 22sec.

“He started training in September 2020, so it has been a massive undertaking on his behalf.

As darkness falls, Jonathan finally has the end in sight

“Not only did Jonathan complete the challenge, he also finished in the top half of his age group and has raised more than £1,200 for LinkAble.”

Jonathan added: “I can’t say I enjoyed it, but few things in life have been more satisfying than reaching the finish.

“The most important thing, of course, is the funding for LinkAble, to which everyone has so generously contributed.

“I can’t say often enough how valuable their service is to people in our area with learning difficulties. Every penny donated helps lighten the lives of people who can do little to help themselves.”

Would he take on another ultra-marathon? “Probably not!”

* FOR more information or to donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=JonathanPressey&pageUrl=3

To learn more about the work of the charity, visit linkable.org.uk.