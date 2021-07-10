Woking Shopping sets up al-fresco summer zone

WOKING Shopping has transformed Jubilee Square into a wonderful summer garden for everyone to enjoy.

An area adorned with flowery deckchairs and a giant screen will keep shoppers entertained this summer.

A couple sit and enjoy the summer garden created in Jubilee Square by Woking Shopping

Jubilee Square’s makeover features an astroturf garden area with seasonal flower planters and rainbow-coloured steps. The garden, which will be in-situ until September, is the base for a range of free activities including table tennis and giant chess.

Hanging wisteria have been draped along Mercia Walk as part of the Secret Garden treasre trail

Shoppers can take a break and tune in to all the action of the Wimbledon finals this Saturday and Sunday, followed by the Olympics live in Tokyo from Wednesday 21 July to Sunday 8 August. Plus, free family friendly films will be played in between the sport, for everyone to enjoy.

A Wisteria arch has been draped along Mercia Walk to enliven the area, as well as a picture-perfect Wisteria bench placed at the entrance to Jubilee Square as a setting for summer selfies.

Woking Shopping has partnered with local theatre company, Wizard Productions, to produce a free treasure trail based on The Secret Garden story.

Children are challenged to find the hidden figures around Woking’s magical summer garden. Once they have submitted their completed trail into the secret hidden door, they’ll be entered into the weekly prize draw to win a Secret Garden experience box provided by Wizard Productions. The experience guides families through the story of The Secret Garden in separate weekly digital episodes, which are accompanied by activities to complete.

An al fresco viewing area has been constructed, complete with astroturf, deck chairs and a big screen for watching Wimbledon

Woking Shopping has ensured that measures will be in place to keep everyone safe and advise customers to maintain social distancing. The summer zone area will be cleaned regularly, with cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer provided in the games area

Woking Shopping’s summer zone has been funded by Woking Borough Council.

Rowen de Grauw, Woking Shopping’s customer experience manager, said: “We’re really excited about summer at Woking. We hope that everyone gets the chance to enjoy the space, whether enjoying the free coverage on our big screen or playing a game of table tennis.’’

For more information on everything that is happening from June until September at Woking Shopping, visit www.woking-shopping.co.uk.