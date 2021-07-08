Rolling out the red carpet for Prom nights

STUDENTS at Gordon’s School who missed out on their prom night last year because of the pandemic have finally been able to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the occasion.

The West End secondary school staged two formal dinners this year, one as usual for its Year 11 leavers and another for the current Year 12s who were unable to have theirs in 2020.

David Gomina, Joe Sempala-Ntege, Luca Elsegood, Freddie Compson, Owen Habbershaw, Fin McCarthy and Ioan Wilson were cool in an ice cream van

Younger students and staff members lined the school’s parade square to watched and cheered as groups of ‘dressed-to-the-nines’ guests arrived at a red carpet for a traditional start to the event.

Parents were also able to view their children turning up for the biggest nights of the school year, via online livestreams.

House assistant Danielle Curry drives Rachel Limbu and friends in a decorated buggy used by the medical centre

A variety of transport modes delivered the diners, including a tractor and trailer, a lorry, vintage cars, limousines, an ice cream van, motorbikes, campervans – and one of the electric buggies used by the school groundsmen.

The formal dinner is an annual event for Year 11 students to enjoy a meal with their peers, teachers and house parents. This year, the school made sure the Year 12s whose prom was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions could enjoy the much-looked-forward-to occasion.

A-level students in Gordon’s Year 13 also joined in the celebrations with their own formal dinner at the school, which has been a second home for the year’s residential boarders for the last seven years.

