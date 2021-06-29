Litter pickers clean up along canal

A WOKING-based water treatment company supported World Environment Day with a litter-pick along the Basingstoke Canal.

NEAT AND TIDY – The group are smartly dressed in their team T-shirts and suitably equipped to tackle the litter-pick

“We had a strong and enthusiastic team of pickers,” said Melissa Cook, marketing executive at Fernox Ltd. “Staff members, partners and children were all involved.

GETTING A GRIP – Mark dodges the puddles to find more rubbish

“They went along the canal near the office, so they covered from Sheerwater into Woking. We got five bags of rubbish from around the canal so they were all kept busy.

“Thanks to all those who turned out because the weather was rubbish, which I suppose was fitting. It rained the whole time.

“This was our first time doing a litter-pick, mainly to get behind World Environment Day, but we plan to do it again and perhaps volunteer to get involved with local events.”

Fernox, based in Genesis Business Park, Sheerwater, is a leading manufacturer of water treatment chemical products, central heating system filters and plumbing products.

It has pioneered the development of energy efficient products and invests extensively in research and development.