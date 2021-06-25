Great atmosphere as new farmers’ market launches

MAYFORD held its first farmers’ market to widespread approval last Saturday.

THINKING INSIDE THE BOX – David and Phillipa Walton on the Plough Produce stall with some of the items for their gift boxes

The event, hosted by online farmers’ market Plough, was strongly supported at The Yard Space, a 10-acre farm site on Smarts Heath Road.

Some 30 stalls and trucks from local and countywide artisan producers – offering a variety of products from food and drink to cards and candles – welcomed visitors from 10am to 3pm.

JOLLY JARS – Sue Woodward with her Jam Packed preserves and chutneys, and she also sells Surrey honey

The family friendly market partnered with children’s charity Momentum, which supports families across Surrey, West Sussex and South West London who are facing a life-challenging condition. QR codes dotted around the market facilitated contactless donations.

Local musicians, duo All That Folk and guitarist Seb Guettier, provided the soundtrack to the day. Classic cars on display included a 1937 Packard Straight Eight limousine.

David Walton, the founder of Plough, said: “We’re delighted to have held our first Plough farmers’ market in Mayford.

“After months of planning and co-ordination, the feedback from our guests and stall-holders was hugely positive, with many already asking us when the next market will be.

“We started family run Plough in the first lockdown to support local independent food and drink producers who were severely impacted by cafés, shops and even markets closing.

EASY AS PIE – Graham Longdale at Ethel’s Pies, named after his late mother

“We created a new online website for small, Surrey producers to sell from, with everything from breakfast boxes to afternoon tea, and offered doorstep deliveries direct to customers’ homes and businesses.

“The market was a natural next step for Plough to support our producers, and our farm-site HQ made the perfect backdrop for it.”

Tracey Carter, from Eden Greens Microgreen Urban Farm in Woking, said: “It was such a beautiful market – great venue, wonderful music, lovely selection of stalls and just a great atmosphere all round. I can’t wait for the next one!”

Plough will review feedback from the day to plan future markets.

For more information, visit www.plough.market, or follow @plough_produce on Instagram.