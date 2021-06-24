Big bath to reinforce water saving message

WATER supplier Affinity Water is splashing out to bring a giant bath to Jubilee Square this weekend.

The 10,000 litre Affinity Water SOS bath, 125 times larger than a standard household bathtub

The custom-built, 10,000 litre operational bathtub – 125 times bigger than a household bath – has been created as part of the company’s SOS: Save Our Streams appeal, aimed at addressing water-wasting behaviour to protect the UK’s chalk streams.

Chalk streams are special habitats, home to an abundance of wildlife species such as brown trout, kingfisher, otters and the nationally endangered water vole. The streams, which boast clear water from underground springs, are at risk from the impact of climate change and an increasing demand for water from a growing population.

With Woking identified as using 13.3% more water than the national average, the giant bathtub will take up residence in the town centre on Friday and Saturday. Members of the public will be able to visit to get water saving advice and a free water-saving kit.