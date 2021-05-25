Competition inspires tots with a passion for art

BUDDING artists from Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham showed their creative side with a series of still-life paintings as part of a competition run by Antler Homes and local estate agents Seymours.

WORK OF ART – Winning artist Kaelyn with Pennypot Day Nursery deputy manager, Anna Jackman, and her eye-catching painting

After the children’s masterpieces had been considered, four-year-old Kaelyn was crowned the winner in a ceremony at the nursery on Pennypot Lane.

Antler Homes managing director Andrew Rinaldi and colleagues from Seymours also awarded second and third places, as well as giving a £100 Amazon voucher to the nursery for new supplies, books and toys.

Kaelyn’s winning artwork

The winning painting has now been framed and will take pride of place in one of the show homes of the new development, which is being built in West End.

Pennypot Day Nursery manager Carol McDonough said: “The children had a wonderful time creating their paintings and we have been so impressed with all of the entries submitted.

“We are excited for the public to see the winning design, and hope that activities like this will inspire in the children a passion for art which lasts long beyond their time with us.”