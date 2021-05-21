‘Fans can inspire last-day win’

TICKETS for Woking FC’s home match with Wealdstone went on sale to gold members this week. And chairman Rosemary Johnson admits she cannot wait to hear the club’s fans in full voice.

The Saturday 29 May fixture, which kicks-off at 12.30pm, is the Cards’ final outing of a painful season in the Vanarama National League.

Fans cheer the Cards on to victory against Hartlepool United in December

Thanks to the latest relaxation of the country’s COVID regulations, supporters will be admitted.

It will be only the second match this term when Woking fans have been able to watch their side at The Laithwaite Community Stadium. The other game was the 3-0 success against Hartlepool United way back on Saturday 12 December, when 799 spectators attended. That victory left the Cards only two points behind third-placed Bromley and with a game in hand. But soon the virus bit, and Alan Dowson’s men tumbled.

Johnson is thrilled that Woking’s followers have the chance to see their favourites in action again before the curtain comes down on 2020-21.

She told the News & Mail: “I am delighted that for the last match of the season, socially distanced fans will be welcomed back to The Laithwaite Community Stadium.

“It will be only the second time this season fans can come and watch football – the only other match we could have fans in was when the team beat Hartlepool.

Woking FC chairman Rosemary Johnson says she can’t wait to hear the fans in full voice again

“Woking have a great fan base and I have always said that the supporters are the 12th man. Well, that 12th man has continued to support the club by watching the streams [of games] – currently the only income base that the club has.

“I am looking forward to hearing our fans in full chant, getting behind the team and bringing an atmosphere back to the Laithwaite for the last match of the season.

“There is nothing worse than watching a match with no fans present, and no atmosphere. The lack of seeing friends made at football has hit all of us hard.

“With the fans’ support I know that the team will respond and give their all to end the season with a win.

“This has been the hardest season Woking has had to face. We are planning for next season with our great supporters back in watching a full-time team and being involved in live football at the Laithwaite.”

Gold members were invited to buy tickets online from 9am on Monday. Silver members will be able to purchase tickets online from 9am on Saturday 22 May. Tickets will be withdrawn from sale at 9pm on Friday 28 May.

Areas of the stadium open to fans are the Leslie Gosden Stand, the Kingfield Road End and Moaners’ Corner. Prices are £16 for adults and £8 for under-14s. Gold and silver members should visit www.wokingfc.co.uk/tickets to make their purchases.

The Cards advise fans to read the spectators’ code of conduct on the club website before buying tickets, and point out that food and drink will not be available to purchase in the stadium and that late arrivals may not be admitted.

Before the visit of the Stones, Woking face their final away game of the season – and it is going to be tough. They visit Stockport County tomorrow, and will take on a Hatters outfit looking to regain their Football League place 10 years after being relegated to the non-League ranks.