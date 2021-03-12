Rise in take-up of COVID tests

THE number of people visiting a COVID testing centre in Goldsworth Park is gradually “picking up”, says its manager.

Gary Murany, in charge of Goldwater Lodge, in Wishbone Way, has seen increasing demand for the centre’s services since it opened last month.

Petty Officer James Rickwood, Officer Commanding Woking Sea Cadet Unit, taking a COVID-19 test at Goldwater Lodge when it opened as a testing centre in February

“We had about 220 people come in last Friday and on Monday we were running at about 80 people during the morning, and looking at a similar number for the afternoon.

“The initial target was 500 tests a day, so we still have plenty of capacity for anyone who wants to come along.

“At the moment the plan is for us to be here until at least the end of next month.

“We’re testing people who don’t have symptoms of coronavirus, but we encourage anyone not to be either complacent or afraid of the procedure.

“Yes, it can be slightly uncomfortable, but the results in most cases are almost immediate, with an official notification within a matter of hours.”

Goldwater Lodge has a car park and is a five-minute walk from the nearest bus stop and the Goldsworth Park shopping centre.

Bookings can be made by visiting https://scc.covid19testing.org.uk or by calling 0208 865 1952.