New COVID testing centre opens for adults with no symptoms

A COVID testing centre has opened in Woking for adults who have to leave their homes for work and have no symptoms of the coronavirus.

Petty Officer James Rickwood, Officer Commanding Woking Sea Cadet Unit, taking a COVID-19 test at Goldwater Lodge

The centre, at Goldwater Lodge in Goldsworth Park, is one of six in Surrey to be opened this week, including three pharmacies, with more to follow.

Ruth Hutchinson, Surrey’s director of public health said: “Symptom-free testing for people who are still going into their workplace during national restrictions is one of the most effective ways of ensuring our infection rate continues to drop in Surrey.”

It is believed that around one in three people who are infected with COVID-19 have no symptoms.

The new COVID testing centre at Goldwater Lodge is open to those who have to leave home for work and have no symptoms of COVID-19

The Goldwater Lodge testing centre will run for six weeks and is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 8pm with Saturday openings planned. Tests must be booked in advance.

Results are being given from NHS Test and Trace within a day and as little as two hours from the test.

Anyone who has a positive test must self-isolate immediately, along with everyone in their household, for 10 days after the day of the test.

Goldwater Lodge has a car park and it is It is a five-minute walk from the nearest bus stop and the Goldsworth Park shopping centre.

One of the people having a test on Tuesday, when the centre opened, was Petty Officer James Rickwood, Officer Commanding Woking Sea Cadet Unit.

PO Rickwood, who was given the post in November last year, said: “I believe that it is upon us all to take responsibility to be tested.

“I have a team of staff who are itching to welcome our cadets back and engage them with what we have to offer, whether that be sailing, shooting, sport, first aid, catering or engineering.”

Bookings can be made by visiting https://scc.covid19testing.org.uk/ or by calling 020 8865 1952.