Lightbox Gallery welcomes new chairman

WOKING’S award-winning gallery The Lightbox has appointed Pam Powell as chair of the board of trustees.

She succeeds Aileen McLeish, who has retired after eight years in the role.

Gratitude to Aileen for her valuable support and leadership was expressed on behalf of The Lightbox, and also to Alan Manie, a long-standing trustee who also stands down this year.

The role of a trustee, which is voluntary, is to oversee the strategic and administrative management of a charity, and ensure that it fulfils its charitable objectives.

Trustees ensure there is a clear strategy and safeguard a charity’s assets, although they do not usually take part in the day-to-day running of the charity.

The Lightbox board of trustees consists of 12 members, who meet six times a year.

Pam is an experienced board director, currently serving AG Barr, Cranswick and Premier Foods, where she also chairs the remuneration committee.

She is a member of council at University of Surrey, and was formerly a governor at Royal Grammar School, Guildford, and Guildford College.

Her executive career in strategy and marketing took her from New York to London with Unilever, and then to Woking with SABMiller.

Pam said: “It has been a tough year in 2020 for all arts organisations, with unfortunately more to come.

“However, I am buoyed by the resilience management has shown during lockdowns and in making The Lightbox a safe place for all visitors, and by the tremendous support shown by all its benefactors.

“I am excited by our future prospects in bringing art and learning to our community.”